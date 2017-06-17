Loon egg hatches on live web-cam

A glimpse at nature you do not get to see that often.

Saturday morning, a loon chick hatched on a lake in Moultonborough New Hampshire. A web-cam set up by the Loon Preservation Committee captured the entire event. The organization first began live streaming the nesting loon pair when the two eggs were laid back in May. Then June 17th the first chick broke through its shell. It could be seen swimming a short time later. The Committee's nearly 15-hundred members monitor and work to protect the nearly 300 pairs of loons in New Hampshire. That number is three times what it was 40 years ago.

To view the Loon Web-cam : Loon Preservation Committee YouTube