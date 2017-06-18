Vermont ski industry celebrates bounce-back season

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Ski Areas Association is celebrating a comeback season in which almost 3.9 million skier visits boosted the industry after a weak season last year.

The association released the figures for the 2016-2017 ski season during the group's annual meeting Thursday at the Killington Resort.

Association President Parker Riehle credited a series of winter storms and snowmaking for the success of this season. The industry says that in a good year the ski industry contributes about $900 million to the state economy in direct winter spending.

The association described the warm 2015-2016 season, which saw little snow, as "challenging." The industry recorded 3.2 million skiers and rider visits.

Last year's numbers followed a record high of 4.7 million skier visits in the 2014-2015 season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.