In The Kitchen: Watermelon granita

WATERMELON GRANITA

Ingredients:

4-6 cups watermelon, cubed

juice of 1-2 limes (use more for more tartness)

1/4 cup maple syrup

optional: 1/4 cup vodka

Process:

Place all ingredients in a blender. Put blender on high and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large, rectangular pan. Place in freezer for 1-2 hours. Take out of freezer, and use a fork to scrape icy flakes. Return to freezer for another hour and repeat the flaking. Do this until it's fully frozen. Serve with a garnish of mint or lime if desired!

Notes: If you microwave your limes for about 30 seconds, you'll get more juice out of them. This works for lemons too!