Quantcast

In The Kitchen: Watermelon granita - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

In The Kitchen: Watermelon granita

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

WATERMELON GRANITA

Ingredients:

4-6 cups watermelon, cubed
juice of 1-2 limes (use more for more tartness)
1/4 cup maple syrup
optional: 1/4 cup vodka

Process:

Place all ingredients in a blender. Put blender on high and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large, rectangular pan. Place in freezer for 1-2 hours. Take out of freezer, and use a fork to scrape icy flakes. Return to freezer for another hour and repeat the flaking. Do this until it's fully frozen. Serve with a garnish of mint or lime if desired!

Notes: If you microwave your limes for about 30 seconds, you'll get more juice out of them. This works for lemons too!

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.