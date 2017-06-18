Border home bears American address and Canadian living space

A house for sale in northern Vermont is so far north that it's also in Canada.

But the homeowners say it’s not scary to live on the border.

Located at 3155 Beebe Rd., the large house bears an American address, but a part of the home also sits in Stanstead, Quebec.

"A lot of people are afraid of it because they don't understand it,” said Brian DuMoulin, the homeowner.

DuMoulin says the house was originally called the 'Stewart Estate' after the man who built it. DuMoulin’s aunt bought it in the 1950s, and DuMoulin grew up right on the border of the U.S. and Canada.



"I had many Christmases in this section, when I was one, two, three-years-old,” said DuMoulin. “And she lived here a long time, but she bought this particular property for the very same reason Mr. Stewart built it in the first place; so he could do business on both sides of the border."

The house was eventually divided into five apartments, but it now sits empty.

It's going to take work to get the border home back to its former glory.

"The bones are sound,” said DuMoulin. “If you wanna take a look downstairs, you, you got beams that are 12-by-12’s with 2-foot granite walls and all the structures in between these walls; this is a post and beam house."

DuMoulin and his wife, Joan, say they've received offers on their house, but they haven't accepted one yet.

People like Claire Strausberg are still taking a look.

"I think we would like to get local people involved, particularly if it really is, you know, from the late 1700s,” said Strausberg.

Lost inside the house, you can forget it straddles two countries.

But a look from the window at the two welcome signs in a quick reminder.

"You probably have four armed guards standing in front of your house every day, 24/7. How safer can you get?" asked DuMoulin.

DuMoulin says he pays taxes proportionally to both the U.S. and Canada.

The home originally went up for sale in January, but it has recently gained a lot more attention.