Vermont gets $3m in federal funds for affordable housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - More than 140 apartments in seven developments across Vermont are going to benefit from $3 million from the National Housing Trust.

Independent U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders says the money will be used to build, preserve, and rehabilitate affordable rental housing

Vermont also received $3 million last year to help provide housing for extremely low-income families.

Gus Seelig, of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, says The National Housing Trust Fund focuses on the most at risk and lowest income citizens who have the most difficulty finding homes they can afford.

Seelig says the first year's allocation will support apartments in Burlington, Brattleboro, Randolph, Rutland, Poultney, and Marshfield.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.