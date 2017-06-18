Quantcast

Fire damages Charlotte home - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fire damages Charlotte home

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTE, Vt. -

A Charlotte home badly damaged following a fire Sunday morning.

About 30 firefighters were called to the house on Greenbush Road. The Charlotte Fire Department says the blaze was contained to one room and no one was in the house at the time. Officials say it could have been much worse if a passerby hadn't spotted it. There were no reported injuries.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.