Graniteville neighbors win partial victory in Act 250 case

A partial victory for neighbors in the fight to prevent a rock crushing operation in Graniteville.

State regulators last week denied an Act 250 land use permit for the Northeast Materials Group -- which leases the land from the Rock of Ages Quarry. The neighbors have complained about noise and dust after the crushing began several years ago. The company had claimed it didn't need a permit, but a state Supreme Court ruling last year forced them to shut down and get a permit. Instead, they moved operations to a nearby location where neighbors say it continues to impact them.

