Schumer pushes for heroin combat teams

A 91 year-old veteran received a special Father's Day surprise Sunday.
High winds and rough waters did not stop families from hitting Lake Champlain today to celebrate Father's Day at an annual fishing derby.
Twenty-four New York counties are considered High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas -- that includes Clinton and Franklin Counties.
A partial victory for neighbors in the fight to prevent a rock crushing operation in Graniteville.
Police say 80-year-old destroyed parts of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog.
A Charlotte home badly damaged following a fire Sunday.
A mother's grief is behind a bill in New York's legislature that would allow prosecutors to charge dealers of heroin and other opioids with homicide when their wares cause an overdose death.
An international conservation group says fewer of North America's Atlantic salmon are making it back to rivers to spawn, which bodes poorly for the future of the imperiled fish.
