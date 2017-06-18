Quantcast

Schumer pushes for heroin combat teams

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

Sen. Charles Schumer is asking for federal help to fight opioids in New York.

He is asking the Drug Enforcement Agency to provide the state with one of four special heroin enforcement teams to target drug traffickers.  The teams are sent to states that report heroin as the highest drug threat.  Twenty-four New York counties are considered High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas -- in our region that includes Clinton and Franklin Counties.
 

