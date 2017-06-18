Father's Day honors for Bristol WWII vet

A 91 year old veteran received a special Father's Day surprise Sunday.

Walter Bushey of Bristol was shocked to learn that he earned a Bronze Star for his service in World War Two. His kids were working with the Veteran's Administration to get him duplicates of all the awards he earned, when they found out there was one more Bushey himself didn't even know about. His family gave him the collection of awards at a Father's Day barbecue.

"I got the Bronze Star star for knocking out a German machine gun," Bushey said. "Two other men tried it and didn't make it. They died. I figured out a way."

"He is special to all of us, and recognize that, and also at the same time recognize his military service," said Steve Bushey, Walter's son.

He says his dad was also part of a division that freed prisoners from concentration camps in Europe.