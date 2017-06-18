Father's Day honors for Bristol WWII vet

A 91 year old veteran received a special Father's Day surprise Sunday.
Walter Bushey of Bristol was shocked to learn that he earned a Bronze Star for his service in World War Two. His kids were working with the Veteran's Administration to get him duplicates of all the awards he earned, when they found out there was one more Bushey himself didn't even know about. His family gave him the collection of awards at a Father's Day barbecue.
"I got the Bronze Star star for knocking out a German machine gun," Bushey said. "Two other men tried it and didn't make it. They died. I figured out a way."
"He is special to all of us, and recognize that, and also at the same time recognize his military service," said Steve Bushey, Walter's son.
He says his dad was also part of a division that freed prisoners from concentration camps in Europe.
The Senate version of the GOP health care bill is expected to be unveiled soon.
The Senate version of the GOP health care bill is expected to be unveiled soon.
A 91 year-old veteran received a special Father's Day surprise Sunday.
A 91 year-old veteran received a special Father's Day surprise Sunday.
High winds and rough waters did not stop families from hitting Lake Champlain today to celebrate Father's Day at an annual fishing derby.
High winds and rough waters did not stop families from hitting Lake Champlain today to celebrate Father's Day at an annual fishing derby.
Twenty-four New York counties are considered High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas -- that includes Clinton and Franklin Counties.
Twenty-four New York counties are considered High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas -- that includes Clinton and Franklin Counties.
A partial victory for neighbors in the fight to prevent a rock crushing operation in Graniteville.had claimed it didn't need a permit, but a state Supreme Court ruling last year, forced them to shut down. I...
A partial victory for neighbors in the fight to prevent a rock crushing operation in Graniteville.
Police say 80-year-old destroyed parts of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog.
Police say 80-year-old destroyed parts of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog.
A Charlotte home badly damaged following a fire Sunday.
A Charlotte home badly damaged following a fire Sunday.
A mother's grief is behind a bill in New York's legislature that would allow prosecutors to charge dealers of heroin and other opioids with homicide when their wares cause an overdose death.
A mother's grief is behind a bill in New York's legislature that would allow prosecutors to charge dealers of heroin and other opioids with homicide when their wares cause an overdose death.