Sanders takes aim at 'secret' Senate health care bill

The Senate version of the GOP health care bill is expected to be unveiled soon.

A select group of Republican Senators has been working in secret to finalize the bill that would replace Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he hopes to bring the legislation to the floor for a vote in the next two weeks. Sunday morning Senator Bernie Sanders took aim at Republican leaders, saying the entire process has lacked transparency that he says the American people deserve.

"The average Republican doesn't even know what's in that legislation. My understanding is that it will be brought forth just immediately before we have to vote on it. This is completely unacceptable," Sanders said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Senator Marco Rubio and some other Republicans agree with Sanders, saying both parties deserve a chance to fully debate the bill.