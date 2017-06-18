Top 3 on 3 for June 18th

At number three, the first Thursday night of the season at Thunder Road, and Montpelier's Kyle Pembroke stole the second late model feature under the lights. Pembroke passed Marcel Gravel to the outside with two laps to go and barely edged him out for the checkers.

At number two, Middlebury claimed it's first girls lax title since 2008 by edging previously unbeaten and defending champ Mt. Anthony on Monday. Isabel Rosenberg with the goal of the day. The ground ball attempt floats into the top corner as the Tigers won 10-8!



And at number one, a heck of a game between Otter Valley and U-32 for the D-2 baseball championship. The Raiders tied it with a run on their last out, but the Otters responded: Nate Hudson walked them off with this knock bottom 7. The Otters are the top team in D-2, and Hudson takes the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.