Traffic to be reduced for work on covered bridge

CORNISH, N.H. (AP) - Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is scheduled to test its fire suppression system on the bridge between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The department says traffic will be reduced to one lane and delays are likely. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The Cornish-Windsor bridge is the longest wooden bridge in the United States and the longest two-span covered bridge in the world.

