Quantcast

Traffic to be reduced for work on covered bridge - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Traffic to be reduced for work on covered bridge

Posted: Updated:

CORNISH, N.H. (AP) - Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is scheduled to test its fire suppression system on the bridge between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The department says traffic will be reduced to one lane and delays are likely. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The Cornish-Windsor bridge is the longest wooden bridge in the United States and the longest two-span covered bridge in the world.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.