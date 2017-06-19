Anti-Trump groups stick to resist tactics despite shooting

Quantcast

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Liberal groups resistant to Republican policies say they have no plans to change their tactics or approach after a gunman apparently driven by his hatred of President Donald Trump opened fire at a GOP baseball practice.

The shooting grievously injured a Republican congressman and several others.

After the shooting, leaders from both parties called for unity rather than recriminations. Many liberals - most notably former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders - immediately condemned the attack. A resistance group in the Louisiana district of the injured lawmaker, Rep. Steve Scalise, asked its members to call the congressman's office and wish him a speedy recovery.

But online and on talk radio, several conservatives questioned whether aggressive opposition to all things Trump had created a dangerous climate, and some faulted the left.

