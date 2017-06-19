Dairy workers detained following weekend protest

Two teenagers will face a judge Monday after police found them driving a stolen vehicle.
Two teenagers will face a judge Monday after police found them driving a stolen vehicle.
A sex offender is being brought back to Vermont to face charges.
A sex offender is being brought back to Vermont to face charges.
Protesters are outside a federal immigration enforcement building in St. Albans after a Mexican couple was arrested over the weekend.
Protesters are outside a federal immigration enforcement building in St. Albans after a Mexican couple was arrested over the weekend.
Some child care centers are taking fewer kids because they can't find teachers who meet new state requirements.
Some child care centers are taking fewer kids because they can't find teachers who meet new state requirements.
Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.
Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Vermont lawmakers are due back in Montpelier this week for what's scheduled to be a two-day session to deal with vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
Vermont lawmakers are due back in Montpelier this week for what's scheduled to be a two-day session to deal with vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
A 91 year-old veteran received a special Father's Day surprise Sunday.
A 91 year-old veteran received a special Father's Day surprise Sunday.