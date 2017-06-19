Dairy workers detained following weekend protest

Protesters are outside a federal immigration enforcement building in St. Albans after a Mexican couple was arrested over the weekend.

U.S. Border Patrol officials say the two arrests were made in East Franklin on Saturday. Officials wouldn't confirm the identity of those arrested, but Migrant Justice has identified them as Esau Peche and Yesenia Hernández, dairy farm workers from Mexico.

Migrant Justice says the two had just marched in a rally at Ben & Jerry's prior to being detained. That march was for better working conditions at the dairy farms that provide milk to the ice cream company.

Details on the arrest are still unfolding but Border Patrol officials say agent on regular patrol pulled over the couple's car Saturday night around 10 p.m. Officials say the agent developed "reasonable suspicion" to stop them because of where and how they were driving. They were the only two in the car during the stop.

Migrant Justice says Peche and Hernández have now been turned over to ICE custody and are being held in state jails before their upcoming federal court appearances. The group says Monday's protest was to show support and demand their release.

Four group leaders have been arrested by immigration enforcement in the past year and have been released after pressure from the public, according to Migrant Justice.