Sex offender to be returned to Vermont

A sex offender is being brought back to Vermont to face charges.

State police say William Smith will be back in Vermont later Monday evening. He's facing several charges already because police say he failed to comply with the state sex offender registry.

Authorities say they're also still investigating his relationship with a missing teenage girl. Police say she was found safe with Smith in Connecticut. They say he may also face charges for that. No word yet on a court date for Smith.

