Juveniles charged with crime spree

WILLISTON Vt. -

Two teenagers will face a judge Monday after police found them driving a stolen vehicle.

Police confirmed a 15 and 16 year old ran away from DCF custody and were spotted cruising on Route 2A in Williston. Police say the car was stolen from Milton and was involved in a gas drive-off crime in Richford.

Investigators say the two boys also stole items from Walmart just before being stopped. They now face a slew of charges.

