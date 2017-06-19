Quantcast

St. Johnsbury police chief put on leave

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. -

St. Johnsbury's police chief has been put on leave.

Officials are being tight-lipped about why, and the town manager would only say that Chief Clem Houde has been put on administrative leave until further notice. That means he's still getting paid.

No criminal charges are expected. Captain Jason Gray is now the acting chief.

