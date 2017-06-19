Quantcast

Boat trailer mishap blocks North End traffic - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Boat trailer mishap blocks North End traffic

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A boat trailer accident blocked traffic on North Avenue in Burlington Monday. 

It happened shortly before noon after a boat came off its trailer in the middle of the road. It happened near the Beltline, blocking traffic to the Roman Catholic Diocese property just past Burlington High School.

No one was hurt, but the mess inconvenienced many drivers.  The road was reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.