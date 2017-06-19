Boat trailer mishap blocks North End traffic

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
A boat trailer accident has blocked traffic near the Burlington Beltline.
Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.
Two teenagers will face a judge Monday after police found them driving a stolen vehicle.
St. Johnsbury's police chief has been put on leave.
A sex offender is being brought back to Vermont to face charges.
Protesters are outside a federal immigration enforcement building in St. Albans after a Mexican couple was arrested over the weekend.
Some child care centers are taking fewer kids because they can't find teachers who meet new state requirements.
