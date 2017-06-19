MiVT: Rocket Dog of Vermont

Two tennis balls on a cord has led one Burlington woman to some doggone success -- cool K-9 apparel that for 20 years has been Made in Vermont.

Going out to play with her retriever Sunny has a little more meaning for Beth Booraem, considering Beth made that toy she's tossing. "The Bonker Ball -- it's a great tug toy. You can put cookies in the end and have the dog try to get them out," she said.

Beth's first dog, Lizzy, who passed away about 10 years ago, was the inspiration behind the launch of Rocket Dog of Vermont in 1997. "I wanted to make a toy that she would love. We went down to the park and everybody was interested in the toy. They said boy, I should market that. And I did," Booraem said.

But Beth makes other pooch products in her Burlington home. She sews leashes and collars. "This is sized for a six foot leash, but I do custom lengths," she said. "I like the feel in my hand, and of course I'm into colors. I love bright fun colors. The Bonker Ball is Livy's favorite toy, and when she and Sunny get together at the beach or in the yard, they tug."

All of Rocket Dog of Vermont's products are available on Beth's website. She also sells the items at dog shows and has a few wholesale retail outlets.

Pet Food Warehouse has been with Beth since the beginning. "What a great concept that a local person would be making dog toys. And those guys did well then, and do very well now," said the store's Phillip Trussell.

We're midway through 2017 and already Beth has sold nearly 1,500 leashes and over 400 Bonker Balls. "People come up and tell me all the time that this is my dog's favorite toy, and after 20 years I'm just amazed," Booraem said.

For two decades, Rocket Dog of Vermont fetching success.