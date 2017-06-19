Quantcast

Boat blocks traffic on Burlington road

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - It's usually a car or truck that blocks traffic in a road accident. In this case, it was a boat.

Police in Burlington, Vermont, say multiple callers told them about a crash between a vehicle and a truck towing a trailer with a boat attached Monday morning.

Police found the badly damaged vehicle on North Avenue, and a boat trailer that had come loose from the truck. Further down the road was the boat, partially blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Police determined there were no injuries. They are still investigating the crash. The road was closed for a while to remove all of the vehicles.

