Burglar takes joyride inside Pownal business

Police say a burglar broke into a Bennington County business and took a ride on a motorcycle inside.
It happened at Mack Molding in Pownal over the weekend. The suspect also discharged a number of fire extinguishers. Police say it's the second time the place has been broken into in recent weeks.
If you have information about this the police want to hear from you.
Vermont and New Hampshire are among a handful of states with 20 or fewer deaths a year.
Vermont and New Hampshire are among a handful of states with 20 or fewer deaths a year.
Police say a burglar broke into a Bennington County business and took a ride on a motorcycle inside.
Police say a burglar broke into a Bennington County business and took a ride on a motorcycle inside.
A boat trailer accident has blocked traffic near the Burlington Beltline.
A crash in Burlington left a boat stranded in the middle of North Avenue.
Protesters are outside a federal immigration enforcement building in St. Albans after a Mexican couple was arrested over the weekend.
Protesters are outside a federal immigration enforcement building in St. Albans after a Mexican couple was arrested over the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.
Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.
Two teenagers will face a judge Monday after police found them driving a stolen vehicle.
Two teenagers will face a judge Monday after police found them driving a stolen vehicle.