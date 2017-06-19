Quantcast

Burglar takes joyride inside Pownal business

POWNAL, Vt. -

Police say a burglar broke into a Bennington County business and took a ride on a motorcycle inside.  

It happened at Mack Molding in Pownal over the weekend. The suspect also discharged a number of fire extinguishers. Police say it's the second time the place has been broken into in recent weeks. 

If you have information about this the police want to hear from you. 

