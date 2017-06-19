Quantcast

New study breaks down child gun-related deaths

New study breaks down child gun-related deaths

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Guns kill about 1,300 American children every year.

A new study finds more than half are victims of homicide.  Thirty-eight percent die by suicide. 

Researchers looked at a 12-year span and say homicides are actually down, but suicides have been on an upward trend since 2007.  Vermont and New Hampshire are among a handful of states with 20 or fewer deaths a year. That study is in the journal Pediatrics.

