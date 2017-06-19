Job cuts at Louis Garneau

Layoffs have been announced at a sportswear manufacturer in Derby. Louis Garneau USA makes and markets high-end cycling and other sportswear. In Derby it does sales and marketing, production and has a distribution center. The layoffs will hit 36 workers. When Louis Garneau moved to town four years ago it had 90 employees. Related Story: Garneau plans to expand Newport operations

