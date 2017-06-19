Quantcast

Job cuts at Louis Garneau - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Job cuts at Louis Garneau

Posted: Updated:
File File
DERBY, Vt -

Layoffs have been announced at a sportswear manufacturer in Derby.

Louis Garneau USA makes and markets high-end cycling and other sportswear. In Derby it does sales and marketing, production and has a distribution center. The layoffs will hit 36 workers. 

When Louis Garneau moved to town four years ago it had 90 employees.

Related Story:

Garneau plans to expand Newport operations

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.