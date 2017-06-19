Severe storm safety tips

Two tennis balls on a cord has led one Burlington woman to some doggone success -- cool K-9 apparel that for 20 years has been Made in Vermont.
Just two days ago marked the 45th anniversary of the infamous Watergate break-in that brought down a president. Two Vermonters have a unique perspective on those trying times for our democracy.
At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center the public is being trained on how to be prepare for an emergency.
Protesters are outside a federal immigration enforcement building in St. Albans after a Mexican couple was arrested over the weekend.
Vermont lawmakers are due back in Montpelier this week for what's scheduled to be a two-day session to deal with vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
The clock is ticking for Vermont Lawmakers and Governor Phil Scott, but there's still no agreement in Montpelier surrounding how to cut teachers' health care costs without cutting benefits.
A boat trailer accident has blocked traffic near the Burlington Beltline.
A crash in Burlington left a boat stranded in the middle of North Avenue.
Officials from New York, Vermont and Quebec signed off Monday on a five year-plan to improve the Lake Champlain's water quality, and to boost educational efforts to engage the public.
Severe storms rolled through the state Monday afternoon causing power outages.
