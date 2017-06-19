Severe storm safety tips

Severe storms rolled through the state Monday afternoon causing power outages.

Green Mountain Power crews Monday afternoon were already getting the lights back on for about 600 homes that lost power.

GMP's Kristin Carlson says people typically think more outages happen during winter storms, but in reality summer storms are worse. She says safety during a storm is the number one priority.

"People should stay away from all downed lines; they can always be dangerous. With this storm, we also expect a lot of water, so customers should really be safe. Don't ever drive through any water, and we're expecting there could be some damage that the water causes because the ground could be softer, which could topple down trees," Carlson said.

Carlson says outages usually last about two hours, unless it's a big storm. You can sign up for text-alerts to get updates on an outage in your area.

American Red Cross Vermont volunteers are also ready in case they'll need to open up shelters. Kevin Mazuzan, the group's Executive Director, says there are steps you should take to prepare for these summer storms. That includes listening to storm warnings, establishing a family emergency plan, and creating an emergency preparedness kit.

"Now is the time to stay prepared and stay vigilant about what can happen. The storms can change really quickly," Mazuzan said.

Put things like water, batteries, a flashlight, a first aid kit, and a week's worth of food in your emergency kit.