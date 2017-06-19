DHMC course preps public for mass trauma

The recent events in London are a constant reminder that mass casualty/mass trauma emergencies can happen anywhere, and at any time. At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center the public is being trained on how to be prepare for an emergency.

A trauma surgeon does not often share his skill set with the general public, but that's exactly what's happening at this "Stop the Bleed" course.

"I mean if you have to take the shirt off your back and put it on someone's wound and apply pressure with your hands, that is the simple skill. It seems bizarrely simply in some ways, but I think it is a very good skill set to know," said DHMC's Dr. Eric Martin.

Among the skills people learned during the two-hour course -- how to properly apply a tourniquet. It's free training that has been taught across the country since Sandy Hook mass shooting. The attacks in London and other large scale emergencies highlight the continued need for training. That's because regular people are often the first on scene.

Some people who showed up for the course have seen trauma firsthand. "I did this in the military in Vietnam and I saw a couple cases where the guys didn't make it because of the bleeding, so I want to learn more to see if there has been any improvements since then," said Stan Swienckowski of Quechee.

Others say they want to be prepared in case it's a loved one who needs saving. "I want to be prepared if the grandchildren are left with me and anything happens. I want to be able to take care of it," said Eileen Clauson of Hanover.

They hope to expand the program into other hospitals and schools so more members of the public can learn simple techniques that could end up saving lives.