VCF to host 3rd Vermont Book Awards

VCF to host 3rd Vermont Book Awards


BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This year marks the third anniversary of the Vermont Book Awards put on by the Vermont College of Fine Arts. 

It's a swanky event with finalists from across four genres including children's literature, creative nonfiction, fiction, and poetry. Poet Laureate and award judge Chard deNiord spoke to Eva McKend about the awards. 

