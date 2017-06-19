VCF to host 3rd Vermont Book Awards

A convicted sex offender found hundreds of miles from Vermont with a teenage girl faced a judge Tuesday.
A convicted sex offender found hundreds of miles from Vermont with a teenage girl faced a judge Tuesday.
A string of stolen cars spans three states and police think a juvenile from New Hampshire is responsible for the crimes.
A string of stolen cars spans three states and police think a juvenile from New Hampshire is responsible for the crimes.
We're learning more about the Vermont connection to the USS Fitzgerald, the ship involved in that deadly collision over the weekend.
We're learning more about the Vermont connection to the USS Fitzgerald, the ship involved in that deadly collision over the weekend.
Authorities say dozens of Great Danes were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in New Hampshire.
Authorities say dozens of Great Danes were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in New Hampshire.
State engineers say drivers often get home and don't remember how they got there. It's particularly dangerous right now with so many construction projects.
State engineers say drivers often get home and don't remember how they got there. It's particularly dangerous right now with so many construction projects.
Several Vermont communities are voting Tuesday on whether to merge their schools.
Several Vermont communities are voting Tuesday on whether to merge their schools.
A Killington resident has been appointed to the Vermont Senate to fill a vacant Rutland County seat.
A Killington resident has been appointed to the Vermont Senate to fill a vacant Rutland County seat.
A plan to permit movie theaters in New York to seek a license to serve alcohol appears to be a flop.
A plan to permit movie theaters in New York to seek a license to serve alcohol appears to be a flop.