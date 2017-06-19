H.S. Decathlon Day 1

The 42nd annual boys and girls Decathlon State Championships began at UVM with five events Monday and the second half scheduled for Tuesday.

Bellows Falls Senior DJ Snide is the defending champ on the boys side. He finished fifth in the first event of the day, the 100 meter dash. Bill Wood from Woodstock won the 100 for 755 points.

Wood also won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8 inches, good enough for 655 points. Through five events, he is your leader with 3,029 points. Snide finished fifth in the long jump and is second overall, just 48 points behind Wood.



Catherine Cowan from St. Johnsbury is the defending girls champ. She won the 100 and 400 and was third in the discus with a toss of 84 feet, 8 inches. She sits in second place overall with 2387 points. One of her topper teammates is in third, that's Hannah Wescott who won the pole vault at 9 feet, 5 inches.



But it's their other Topper Teammate, Sophomore Lea Rotti that has the lead with 2,444 points, 57 points better than Cowan.