Houchens, Giesing Win Steeplechase

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

UVM hosted two high school 2K steeplechase championships Monday afternoon. There's usually a steeplechase during the Coaches versus Cancer meet at South Burlington, but it wasn't run this Spring.  Unlike at South Burlington, there is a water hazard at UVM and the participants felt it.  A pair of SBHS boys finished ahead of the pack, Trevor Houchens snuck by Lucas Calcagni to claim the victory in 6 minutes, 41.95 seconds. The girls race belonged to two sisters from Oxbow.  Izzy Giesing won in 7 minutes, 37.72 seconds.  Hannah Giesing was about 20 seconds behind.   

