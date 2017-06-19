What will new Cuba travel restrictions mean for Vermonters?

Foreign policy hits close to home.

It’s Jake Agna's mission to bring Americans and Cubans together to play tennis. He says President Donald Trump’s tighter travel and trade restrictions won't stop him from sharing the sport he loves.

The South Burlington resident has brought more than 100 Americans to Cuba to play tennis.

"Every time I go down there I get inspired by people,” says Agna.

Agna raised 750,000 dollars to open ten courts at Cuba's National Tennis Center.

“I want to get our kids here down to Cuba. I want to get the Cuban kids here. Right now, the embargo makes that hard.” Agna is referring to Trump's policy announced Friday. It also prohibits individual travel outside of tour groups, and bans transactions with businesses controlled by the Cuban military.

"I am cancelling the last administration's completely one-sided deal with Cuba,” said President Donald Trump. "We challenge Cuba to come to the table with a new agreement that is in the best interest of both their people and our people, and also of Cuban Americans."

The president says the purpose is to hold the Cuban government accountable for oppression and to further the America’s national security interests.

Back during the Obama administration, Senator Patrick Leahy was a supporter of easing restrictions against Cuba. He issued a statement about the new policy, saying in part: "This is a hollow retreat from normalization that takes a swipe at Americans' freedom to travel, at our national interest, and at the people of Cuba who yearn to reconnect with us."

As for Agna, he still believes he will be able to bring tennis players to the island, because his trips happen in groups. After his own 13 visits to Cuba, he considers it sad that others might not get to experience what he did.

"Anything that's not moving us along toward getting us along is not a good policy,” says Agna. "I just think we've all got to try to sort it out and try to figure out how to go forward.”

Trump's administration says the changes won't take effect until the Treasury and Commerce Departments finalize the regulations, which might be a few months.