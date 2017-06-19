Minor flooding in Rutland

Some flooding in Rutland Monday.

The city's Deputy Fire Chief Jim Miles says water receded as quickly as it rose.

He tells us the water was at its highest levels between 4 and 5 o'clock.

The Rutland Police Department says some of the roads affected were Oak, Clover, Hopkins, and River Street.

"Manhole covers were being lifted right off the ground with the water pressure, so we were concerned with that, so DPW was involved in replacing all the manhole covers," said Miles. "The worst areas were probably the parking deck downtown which gets hit real hard down there. We try to take care of that with some sandbags."

The deputy chief says that anyone who experiences flooding in their basement should give the department a call.