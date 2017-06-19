Quantcast

Chester man faces sex assault charges

Chester man faces sex assault charges

CHESTER, Vt. -

A Chester man charged with sexual assault.

18-year-old Ryan Stocker was arrested after a month long investigation. Stocker is charged with two counts of sexual assault for incidents police say occurred in both Chester and Ludlow involving two separate victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

