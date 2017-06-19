Quantcast

DUI and child cruelty charges for Essex man - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

DUI and child cruelty charges for Essex man

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

An Essex man was arrested for DUI Monday afternoon in South Burlington with his 4-year-old in the car.

Police say 30-year-old Andrew Martin rear-ended another car at the intersection of Shelburne road and Baldwin Avenue. After the crash police say Martin blew a point .132.

Martin and his daughter were not seriously hurt in the crash.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.