Forever green: Cemeteries make more room for natural burials

By MICHAEL HILLAssociated Press

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (AP) - "Green burials" are slowly gaining ground around the nation to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death.

At Rhinebeck Cemetery in New York's Hudson Valley, people are laid to rest at natural burial ground without fancy coffins, embalming fluid and concrete "vaults." The idea is to make sure everything going into the ground decomposes.

Of the thousands of cemeteries nationwide, it's estimated that there are about 125 that offer options for green burial.

The movement goes back more than a decade, though advocates say more public attention has been paid to green burials in the last few years. Green burials can save consumers money, and have nurtured a market for biodegradable urns and coffins.

