Vermont's connection to USS Fitzgerald involved in deadly collision

We're learning more about the Vermont connection to the USS Fitzgerald, the ship involved in that deadly collision over the weekend.

Lt. William Charles Fitzgerald was a Navy officer who was born in Montpelier in 1938. According to Navy reports, he graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956 and followed in his father's footsteps by joining the Navy. He died fighting off the Viet Cong in 1967. He was 29.

While under attack, Fitzgerald ordered his men to leave and covered them while they escaped. The Vermont native received one of the Navy's highest honors, the Navy Cross and ultimately had the ship named after him.