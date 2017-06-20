Vermont's connection to USS Fitzgerald involved in deadly collision

A convicted sex offender found hundreds of miles from Vermont with a teenage girl faces a judge Tuesday.
We're learning more about the Vermont connection to the USS Fitzgerald, the ship involved in that deadly collision over the weekend.
State engineers say drivers often get home and don't remember how they got there. It's particularly dangerous right now with so many construction projects.?
Officials say snapping turtles have a new nest at North Beach.?
It’s Jake Agna's mission to bring Americans and Cubans together to play tennis. He says President Donald Trump’s tighter travel and trade restrictions won't stop him from sharing the sport he loves.
Some flooding in Rutland Monday.
A Chester man is charged with sexual assault. Ryan Stocker, 18, was arrested after a month-long investigation.
An Essex man was arrested for DUI Monday afternoon in South Burlington with his 4-year-old in the car.
