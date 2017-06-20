Beachgoers urged to avoid turtle nest

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Officials say snapping turtles have a new nest at North Beach.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department have blocked off the nest for safety purposes and are now asking residents not to touch the turtles or the eggs.

When parks and rec posted the photos to Facebook, they say it was the most attention one of their posts has ever gotten.

