Officials warn drivers to pay attention during construction

State engineers say drivers often get home and don't remember how they got there. It's particularly dangerous right now with so many construction projects.

Currently, there are more than two dozen projects happening on Vermont roads, including culvert work on Interstate 89 and bridge work spanning the state in spots from St. Johnsbury to Woodstock to Brattleboro.

"If we put a work zone up, they may drive through that work zone and say, 'There weren't any signs.' When, in fact, there were over six signs on their way into that work zone and then multiple cones, all kinds of orange and flashing lights. Yet they haven't seen them because they're in that flow where they're just doing what they've done every day," said Amy Gamble, a traffic operations engineer.

In addition to all the construction, the state is at the end of a seven-year process to replace interstate signs with ones that reflect better at night.

Gamble says the last of that work is happening from Springfield to Hartford and they hope to have it done by the end of the year.