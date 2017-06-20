Widow of Navy ship namesake says 'crash affects all of us'

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The widow of the U.S. Navy sailor whose namesake destroyer was damaged in a collision at sea that killed seven says "the crash affects all of us."

Betty Fitzgerald, of Montpelier, Vermont, says she is still in touch with the first commander of the USS Fitzgerald and has been visited by the last five commanders. She knows the ship's current captain, Cmdr. Bryce Benson.

The Times Argus (http://bit.ly/2sOERzU ) reports Montpelier native Lt. William Charles Fitzgerald was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for his 1967 actions.

Betty and William Fitzgerald were married for three years before he was killed.

The USS Fitzgerald, built in Bath, Maine, and commissioned in 1995, was hit by a cargo ship early Sunday near Japan.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the collision.

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.