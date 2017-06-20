Quantcast

Man found with missing Vt. teen due in court

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

A convicted sex offender found hundreds of miles from Vermont with a teenage girl will face a judge today.

We told you about William Smith, 47, when Mackayla Lozell, 16, of Alburgh, went missing a couple of weeks ago.

A few days later, police caught up with the pair in a Walmart parking lot in Connecticut. Vermont State Police believed the two were together the whole time. Smith was arrested at the scene. He arrived at the correctional facility in Swanton Monday night and is due in court today to face a slew of charges.

