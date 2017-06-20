Man found with missing Vt. teen faces judge

A convicted sex offender found hundreds of miles from Vermont with a teenage girl faced a judge Tuesday. But William Smith, 47, was not in court on charges in the missing teen case. Instead, he was charged with violating his probation and failing to comply with the sex offender registry. Smith pleaded not guilty to both charges and was ordered held. He was also ordered not to have contact with the girl who he was caught with or her family. However, so far, Smith has not been charged in that case.

Smith and the 16-year-old girl went missing a couple of weeks ago. A few days later, police caught up with the pair in a Walmart parking lot in Connecticut. Police believe the two were together the whole time. Smith was arrested at the scene.

Our Tyler Dumont will have more on this story tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m.

