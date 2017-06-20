Open gate allows captive Vermont elk to escape; search is on

DERBY CENTER, Vt. (AP) - The search is on in northeastern Vermont for a number of non-native elk that escaped from an enclosure in the town of Derby.

The Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2sOVtaH ) reports someone opened the gate to the enclosure where the elk were held on Sunday.

Soon afterward people in the area began to see the elk roaming around. A photograph on Facebook shows about a dozen elk swimming across Salem Lake in Derby on Sunday.

Owner Doug Nelson did not immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says the state Fish & Wildlife Department is working with the Nelsons to get the elk back into the enclosure.

