Elk on the loose after escaping from Derby enclosure

DERBY, Vt -

The search is on in the Northeast Kingdom for a herd of missing nonnative elk.

Someone opened the gate to their enclosure in Derby Sunday. Soon after, people in the area started seeing the elk roaming around the area. Some were even spotted swimming in Salem Lake in Derby.

The state says game wardens in the area are aware.

Owner Doug Nelson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

