NY speaker pours cold water on movie theater alcohol sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A plan to permit movie theaters in New York to seek a license to serve alcohol appears to be a flop.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters Monday that he opposes the idea on safety grounds. Heastie's comments all but ensure the proposal won't pass this year.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo pitched the idea last winter, saying allowing theaters to serve alcohol would be a boon to both theaters and the state's burgeoning craft beverage industry.

If a theater wants to serve alcohol under current law, they must operate a full kitchen or obtain a tavern license allowing them to serve alcohol in the lobby only.

Under the proposal before lawmakers, theaters could apply for a special license to serve alcohol, as long as it's supported by local officials.

