Burlington hosting climate change information on website

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The mayor of Burlington, Vermont, says the city is joining others to preserve public research on climate change following President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2tJimsm) Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city is hosting Environmental Protection Agency climate change data on its website.

In an April statement, the EPA said it was updating its website to reflect the agency's new direction under the Republican administration. It said content related to climate and regulation is being reviewed.

Under Democratic President Barack Obama, "climate change" appeared as a topic in a list on the front page. It was removed under Trump.

