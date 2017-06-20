Quantcast

Police suspect NH juvenile in string of car thefts - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police suspect NH juvenile in string of car thefts

Posted: Updated:
STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. -

A string of stolen cars spans three states and police think a juvenile from New Hampshire is responsible for the crimes.

New Hampshire State Police say 11 cars have been stolen in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

Two of the vehicles were found crashed Sunday night in Stewartstown and Stratford.

Police have not yet caught a suspect but they believe a juvenile from Campton is behind the crimes. They believe that juvenile is currently in Maine.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.