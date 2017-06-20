Quantcast

84 dogs rescued from suspected NH puppy mill

WOLFEBORO, N.H. -

Dozens of Great Danes were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in New Hampshire.

The Humane Society says it assisted the Wolfeboro police department with the case Friday.

Humane Society officials say police have previously gotten complaints about this spot. They say the 84 dogs were in squalid conditions with limited access to food and water. They were taken to an emergency shelter and are getting medical treatment.

