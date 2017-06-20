School merger votes underway

Quantcast

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Several Vermont communities are voting Tuesday on whether to merge their schools.

It's part of an effort to secure certain types of state money for the districts under Act 46.

Montpelier voters are deciding whether to merge with Roxbury.

And voters in Cabot, Twinfield and Danville school districts are deciding whether to merge into one district.

