Waterbury Village charter change approved

WATERBURY, Vt. -

Voters in Waterbury have approved a change to the village charter. Residents voted 224-83 in favor of dissolving the village. And that will likely mean the end of the village police department, which accounts for most of the budget.

Right now the force only operates on weekdays until 11 p.m.

The Legislature still needs to approve the charter change.

