Waterbury vote could decide fate of village police

There's a vote Tuesday in Waterbury that could decide the fate of the village police department.

Residents are deciding whether to dissolve the village but remain part of the town. That would likely mean no more village police department.

The $325,000 police budget makes up a bulk of the village spending and now many officials say they can't afford the department. However, some feel the local police force is important.

