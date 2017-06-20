Quantcast

Waterbury vote could decide fate of village police - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Waterbury vote could decide fate of village police

Posted: Updated:
WATERBURY, Vt. -

There's a vote Tuesday in Waterbury that could decide the fate of the village police department.

Residents are deciding whether to dissolve the village but remain part of the town. That would likely mean no more village police department.

The $325,000 police budget makes up a bulk of the village spending and now many officials say they can't afford the department. However, some feel the local police force is important.

Related Story:

Decision on local police department divides Waterbury community

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.