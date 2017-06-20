Police believe juvenile behind string of vehicle thefts

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) - Police believe a juvenile is behind a string of vehicle thefts in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

Police investigating an abandoned vehicle that had rolled over on Route 3 in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, on Sunday learned that it had been stolen from Clarkesville.

As Colebrook police and the U.S. Border Patrol tried to help find the driver, they got a report of a pickup truck stolen from Stratford. Police also learned another vehicle was reported stolen out of Northumberland. That one was found crashed a short distance over the border in Maine, where two additional vehicles were reported stolen.

Police believe the juvenile involved is from Campton, New Hampshire, and was last seen in Maine. Campton police are investigating two stolen vehicles from their town.

Police say 11 vehicles had been stolen from the three states.

