Experts: 'Horrible' allergies linked to climate change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Experts in Vermont say a number of factors, including climate change, have contributed to a "horrible" allergy season this year.

Allergist Dr. Betsy Jaffe told the Burlington Free Press that this pollen season may be the worst she's seen in two decades of practice.

Jaffe said that this spring has been cooler and wetter than usual, prolonging the release of pollen.

While those effects might be temporary, scientists believe that climate change could mean that allergies will continue to get worse. David Grass of the Vermont Health Department says increased carbon dioxide and longer periods of warmth will drive plant growth, increasing pollen levels.

Allergist Dr. Neeta Ogden says there's not much allergy sufferers can do to escape it, apart from moving to a desert.

